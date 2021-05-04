India's new COVID-19 cases dip slightly to 357,229 in last 24 hours, deaths increase marginally to 3,449

New Delhi, May 4, 2021

India today registered a slight fall in the number of new COVID-19 cases to 357,229 while the number of deaths went up marginally to 3,449 in the last 24 hours even as the spread of the pandemic continued to be a cause of serious concern in several parts of the country.

The number of new cases of infection has recorded a fall for the third successive day today after touching a record high of 401,993 on May 1. The country had reported 368,147 cases yesterday.

The number of deaths today, at 3,449, is marginally higher than the 3,417 posted yesterday. It had touched a record high of 3,689 on May 2.

Meanwhile, tales of distress continued to pour in from different states and cities, with people continuing to face shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen and so on amidst the spiralling numbers of patients.

The Central and State governments as well as other agencies continued to take measures to address these and related issues but clearly more needed to be done on these fronts.

Aid from abroad, in the form of liquid medical oxygen, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, medicines and equipment, has also started to flow in and is expected to make a difference in the coming days.

More States, meanwhile, imposed and extended lockdown-like restrictions to try and contain the spread of the deadly virus.

With today's numbers, the toll so far has climbed to 222,408 while the total number of cases has climbed past 20 million to reach 20,282,833. India had crossed the 19-million mark on May 1.

This is the seventh consecutive day that the country has reported more than 3,000 deaths in a single day and the 13th straight day that it has reported more than 2,000 deaths.

It is the 13th day in a row that the country has registered more than 3 lakh new cases of infection.

Of the 357,229 new cases of infection registered in India today, Maharashtra, by far the worst-hit state, accounted for 48,621, lower than the 56,647 posted yesterday. This is the first time in a week that the number of new cases in a single day has fallen below the 50,000-mark.

The state also accounted for 567 of the 3,449 deaths reported in India today, significantly lower than the 669 recorded yesterday.

Mumbai, the state capital and the financial hub of the country, also reported 2,624 new cases -- lower than yeserday's 3,629 -- and 78 deaths, one less than yesterday's 79.

Among the other districts in Maharashtra, there were 83 deaths in Thane, 48 in Ahmednagar, 47 in Satara, 31 in Kolhapur and 30 in Raigad.

In Delhi, the national capital, there were 18,043 new cases in the last 24 hours, lower than the 20,394 cases reported yesterday. However, the number of deaths was significantly higher at 448 as compared to 407 yesterday.

Among the other states, Karnataka logged 44,438 new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by 29,052 in Uttar Pradesh, 26,011 in Kerala, 20,952 in Tamil Nadu, 18,972 in Andhra Pradesh, 17,501 in West Bengal, 17,296 in Rajasthan and 15,274 in Chhattisgarh.

As far as deaths are concerned, among the other states, there were 285 deaths in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, 266 in Chhattisgarh, 239 in Karnataka, 155 in Punjab, 154 in Rajasthan, 140 each in Gujarat and Haryana, and 129 in Jharkhand.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has gone up to 16,613,292, up 320,289 from yesterday. The recovery rate went up to 81.90% from 81.76% yesterday after falling continuously for the past few weeks.

The number of active cases rose by 33.491 in the last 24 hours to 3,447,133 -- the highest since the pandemic began in India.

The active caseload has been steadily rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 153.193 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 3.210 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (32.478 million) and ahead of Brazil (14.779 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks third after the US (577,500) and Brazil (408,622).

NNN