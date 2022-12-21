India’s maiden human space flight “Gaganyaan” to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2024

New Delhi, December 21, 2022

India’s maiden human space flight, the H1 Gaganyan mission, is targeted to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2024, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said today.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the Minister said in view of the paramount importance of crew safety, two Test Vehicle missions are planned before the ‘G1’ mission to demonstrate the performance of the crew escape system and parachute-based deceleration system for different flight conditions.

The uncrewed ‘G1’ mission is targeted to be launched in the last quarter of 2023 followed by the ‘G2’ mission in the second quarter of 2024, before the final human space flight ‘H1’ mission in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The first uncrewed flight of the Gaganyaan programme ‘G1’ mission is aimed at validating the performance of Human rated launch vehicle, an Orbital module propulsion system, mission management, communication system and recovery operations. The mission will carry a humanoid as a payload.

The astronaut designated for human space flight was at present undergoing their mission-specific training in Bengaluru.

The first semester of the astronaut training has been completed. They have undergone course modules on Theoretical basics, Space medicine, Launch vehicles, spacecraft system and ground support infrastructure. Regular physical fitness sessions, aeromedical training and flying practice are also part of crew training. Corresponding evaluation and assessment activities have also been completed. The second semester of crew training is currently in progress.

