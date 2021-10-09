India's daily COVID-19 numbers fall to 248 deaths, 19,740 new cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 9, 2021

India today recorded 248 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 19,740 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours, lower than the numbers posted yesterday, as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to decelerate across the country.

The country had reported 271 deaths and 21,257 new cases of infection yesterday.

The number of new cases in a single day dropped below the 20,000-mark again today after staying above that level for two days.

Kerala, which had been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for a few days now. It recorded 10,944 new cases and 120 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 12,288 cases and 141 deaths yesterday.

The state accounted for more than 55% of the new cases of COVID-19 infection and more than 48% of the deaths in the country in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 450,375 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,935,309 today.

Of the 248 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 120, followed by 59 deaths in Maharashtra and 20 in Tamil Nadu.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 16 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,248,291 today, up 23,070 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.97% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country fell by 3,578 to 236,643 today, the lowest in 206 days.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had crossed 93.99 crore, including 79.12 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.62% today, below 3% for the 106th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.56% today, below 3% for 39 consecutive days now.

