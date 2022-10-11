India's daily COVID-19 numbers fall to 1,957 cases of infection, 8 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 11, 2022

India on Tuesday reported 1,957 new cases of COVID-19 infection and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, significantly lower than Monday's numbers.

The country had on Monday recorded 2,424 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 15 deaths.

Kerala accounted for 624 of the 1,957 new cases of infection posted in the country in the last 24 hours, followed by 329 in Tamil Nadu, 231 in Maharashtra, 109 in Karnataka and 100 in West Bengal.

The eight deaths registered today included three backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining five deaths, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and West Bengal accounted for one each.