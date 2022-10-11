India's daily COVID-19 numbers fall to 1,957 cases of infection, 8 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, October 11, 2022
India on Tuesday reported 1,957 new cases of COVID-19 infection and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, significantly lower than Monday's numbers.
The country had on Monday recorded 2,424 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 15 deaths.
Kerala accounted for 624 of the 1,957 new cases of infection posted in the country in the last 24 hours, followed by 329 in Tamil Nadu, 231 in Maharashtra, 109 in Karnataka and 100 in West Bengal.
The eight deaths registered today included three backlog cases in Kerala.
Of the remaining five deaths, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and West Bengal accounted for one each.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,822 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,616,394 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,060,198 today, up 2,654 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 705 to 27,374 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.04 crore today, including 5.03 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.71% today and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.21%.
A total of 89.74 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 2.76 lakh tests yesterday.
NNN