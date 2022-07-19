India's daily COVID-19 numbers fall to 15,528 new cases, 25 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 19, 2022

India on Tuesday saw its daily COVID-19 numbers fall to 15,528 new cases of infection and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Monday logged 16,935 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 51 deaths.

The number of new cases in a single day had fallen below the 20,000-mark on Monday after remaining above that level for four consecutive days.

Of the 25 deaths reported today, West Bengal accounted for six, followed by five deaths in Kerala, three in Assam, two each in Bihar, Delhi and Punjab, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha and Rajasthan.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 525,785 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,783,062 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,113,623 today, up 16,113 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.47%.

The number of active cases reversed a 55-day uptrend today as it went down by 610 to 143,654.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 200.33 crore today, including 27.78 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 3.32% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.57% today.

A total of 87.01 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.68 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

