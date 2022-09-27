India's daily COVID-19 numbers fall further to 3,230 new cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 27, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 numbers fell significantly on Tuesday to 3,230 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths, however, rose to 32 in this period, figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare today said.

The country had on Monday reported 4,129 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 20 deaths.

The 32 deaths registered today included 22 backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining ten deaths, West Bengal accounted for three, followed by two in Maharashtra and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Odisha, Puducherry and Uttarakhand.

With the latest data released this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,562 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,575,473 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,004,553 today, up 4,255 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.72%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 1,057 to 42,358 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 217.82 crore today, including 14.08 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.18% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.58% today.

A total of 89.41 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 2.74 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

