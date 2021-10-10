India's daily COVID-19 numbers fall further to 214 deaths, 18,166 new cases of infection

New Delhi, October 10, 2021

India today reported 214 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 18,166 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, lower than the numbers recorded yesterday.

At 18,166, the number of new cases of infection in a single day is the lowest in 214 days.

The country had posted 248 COVID-19 deaths and 19,740 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

The number of new cases in a single day remained below the 20,000-mark for the second day today after staying above that level for two days.

Kerala, which had been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for a few days now. It recorded 9,470 new cases and 101 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 10,944 cases and 120 deaths yesterday.

The state accounted for more than 52% of the new cases of COVID-19 infection and more than 47% of the deaths in the country in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 450,589 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,953,475 today.

Of the 214 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 101, followed by 44 deaths in Maharashtra, 14 in Tamil Nadu and 12 in West Bengal.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 18 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,271,915 today, up 23,624 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.99% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country fell by 5,672 to 230,971 today, the lowest in 208 days.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had crossed 94.70 crore, including 66.85 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.57% today, below 3% for the 107th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.42% today, below 3% for 41 consecutive days now.

NNN