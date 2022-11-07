India's daily COVID-19 numbers drop to 937 new cases of infection, nine deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, November 7, 2022
India's daily COVID-19 numbers dropped on Monday to 937 new cases of infection and nine deaths in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic appeared to be tapering off across the country.
The country had on Sunday logged 1,132 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 14 deaths.
Maharashtra accounted for 230 of the 937 new cases of infection, followed by 153 in Kerala, 131 in Karnataka and 114 in Tamil Nadu.
All other states recorded less than a hundred cases each, with 13 states reporting zero cases. As many as six other states reported less than 10 cases each.
The nine deaths registered today included seven backlog cases in Kerala. The two deaths posted in the last 24 hours included one each in Delhi and Odisha.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 530,509 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,661,516 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,116,492 today, up 1,252 from yesterday.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 324 to 14,515 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.73 crore today, including 23,160 doses given in the last 24 hours.
