India's daily COVID-19 numbers drop to 937 new cases of infection, nine deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 7, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 numbers dropped on Monday to 937 new cases of infection and nine deaths in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic appeared to be tapering off across the country.

The country had on Sunday logged 1,132 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 14 deaths.

Maharashtra accounted for 230 of the 937 new cases of infection, followed by 153 in Kerala, 131 in Karnataka and 114 in Tamil Nadu.

All other states recorded less than a hundred cases each, with 13 states reporting zero cases. As many as six other states reported less than 10 cases each.

The nine deaths registered today included seven backlog cases in Kerala. The two deaths posted in the last 24 hours included one each in Delhi and Odisha.