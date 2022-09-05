India's daily COVID-19 numbers drop to 5,910 new cases of infection, 16 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, September 5, 2022
India's daily COVID-19 numbers dipped on Monday to 5,910 new cases of infection and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours, significantly lower than Sunday's figures.
The country had on Sunday reported 6,809 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 26 deaths.
The number of new cases of infection remained below the 10,000-mark for the tenth consecutive day today.
Of the 5,910 new cases of infection added to the tally today, Kerala accounted for 1,306, followed by 1,205 cases in Maharashtra, 600 in Karnataka and 470 in Tamil Nadu.
The 16 deaths registered today included seven backlog cases in Kerala.
This means the number of deaths recorded in the last 24 hours was in single digits at nine, including three in Mahrashtra, two in Karnataka and one each in Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur, Odisha and West Bengal.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,007 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,462,445 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,880,464 today, up 7,034 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.69%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 1,140 to 53,974 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 213.52 crore today, including 32.31 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 2.60% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.15% today.
A total of 88.73 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 2.27 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
