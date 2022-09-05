India's daily COVID-19 numbers drop to 5,910 new cases of infection, 16 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 5, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 numbers dipped on Monday to 5,910 new cases of infection and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours, significantly lower than Sunday's figures.

The country had on Sunday reported 6,809 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 26 deaths.

The number of new cases of infection remained below the 10,000-mark for the tenth consecutive day today.

Of the 5,910 new cases of infection added to the tally today, Kerala accounted for 1,306, followed by 1,205 cases in Maharashtra, 600 in Karnataka and 470 in Tamil Nadu.

The 16 deaths registered today included seven backlog cases in Kerala.

This means the number of deaths recorded in the last 24 hours was in single digits at nine, including three in Mahrashtra, two in Karnataka and one each in Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur, Odisha and West Bengal.