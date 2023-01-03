India's daily COVID-19 numbers drop further to 134 new cases of infection, zero deaths in last 24 hours

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 remained unchanged from 530,707 yesterday.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,678,956 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,145,667 today, up 222 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 88 to 2,582 today.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.09% and the weekly positivity rate at 0.13%.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.11 crore, including 46,450 doses given in the last 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far in the country rose to 91.12 crore, including 151,186 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

