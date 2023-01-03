India's daily COVID-19 numbers drop further to 134 new cases of infection, zero deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, January 3, 2023
India on Tuesday logged a further fall in its daily COVID-19 numbers to 134 new cases of infection and zero deaths in last 24 hours.
The country had on Monday reported 173 new cases of infection and two deaths.
Kerala accounted for 46 of the new cases of infection registered today, while Karnataka (17), Telangana (14) and Tamil Nadu (12) were the only other states with cases in double digits.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 remained unchanged from 530,707 yesterday.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,678,956 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,145,667 today, up 222 from yesterday.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 88 to 2,582 today.
The daily positivity rate stood at 0.09% and the weekly positivity rate at 0.13%.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.11 crore, including 46,450 doses given in the last 24 hours.
The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far in the country rose to 91.12 crore, including 151,186 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.
