India's daily COVID-19 numbers dip to 625 new cases of infection, zero deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 8, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 numbers dipped on Tuesday to 625 new cases of infection and zero deaths in the last 24 hours in further evidence that the coronavirus pandemic is tapering off across the country.

The country had on Monday reported 937 new cases of infection and nine deaths.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far remained at 530,509 today, the same as on Monday.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,662,141 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,117,611 today, up 1,119 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 494 to 14,021 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.74 crore today, including 1.43 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

