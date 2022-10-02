India's daily COVID-19 numbers dip to 3,375 new cases of infection, 18 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, October 2, 2022
India's daily COVID-19 numbers dipped on Sunday to 3,375 new cases of infection and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours, lower than Saturday's figures.
India had on Saturday recorded 3,805 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 26 deaths.
Kerala accounted for 1,155 of the new cases of infection posted today, followed by 509 in Tamil Nadu and 460 in Maharashtra.
The 18 deaths registered today included 11 backlog cases in Kerala.
Of the remaining seven, there were three deaths in Maharashtra and one each in Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
With the latest data released this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,673 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,594,487 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,028,370 today, up 4,206 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.73%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 849 to 37,444 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 218.75 crore today, including 6.90 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.28% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.35% today.
A total of 89.56 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 2.64 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
