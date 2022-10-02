India's daily COVID-19 numbers dip to 3,375 new cases of infection, 18 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 2, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 numbers dipped on Sunday to 3,375 new cases of infection and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours, lower than Saturday's figures.

India had on Saturday recorded 3,805 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 26 deaths.

Kerala accounted for 1,155 of the new cases of infection posted today, followed by 509 in Tamil Nadu and 460 in Maharashtra.

The 18 deaths registered today included 11 backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining seven, there were three deaths in Maharashtra and one each in Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.