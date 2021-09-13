India's daily COVID-19 numbers dip to 219 deaths, 27,254 new cases of infection

New Delhi, September 13, 2021

India today logged 219 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 27,254 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours, lower than yesterday's figures amidst a continuing downtrend in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in most states.

The country had recorded 338 COVID-19 deaths and 28,591 new cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, registered 20,240 new cases of infection and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 20,847 cases and 181 deaths yesterday.

However, the state accounted for more than 74% of the new cases logged in the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 76 consecutive days. It has remained below 40,000 four days now and below 30,000 for two days.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 442,874 today

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,264,175 today.

Of the 219 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 67, followed by 46 deaths in Maharashtra, 22 in Tamil Nadu, 17 in Karnataka, 11 each in Andhra Pradesh and Assam, and 10 in West Bengal.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 17 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 32,447,00322, up 37,687 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved to 97.54% from 97.51% yesterday.

The number of active cases in the country decreased by 10,652 to 374,269 today.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed the 74-crore mark and reached 74,38,37,643, including 53,38,945 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 2.11% today, below 3% for the 80th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 2.26% today, below 3% for 14 consecutive days now.

NNN