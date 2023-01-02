A health worker collecting a nasal swab sample for a COVID-19 test from a passenger at the Birsa Munda International Airport in Ranchi on December 25, 2022.
A health worker collecting a nasal swab sample for a COVID-19 test from a passenger at the Birsa Munda International Airport in Ranchi on December 25, 2022. Rajesh Kumar/IANS
India's daily COVID-19 numbers dip to 173 cases of infection, two deaths

By Sonny Abraham/NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, January 2, 2023

India on Monday saw its daily COVID-19 numbers dip to 173 new cases of infection and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Sunday recorded 265 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and three deaths.

The two deaths registered today included one in Uttarakhand and one backlog case in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 went up to 530,707 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,678,822 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,145,445 today, up 207 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 36 to 2,670 today.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.19% and the weekly positivity rate at 0.14%.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.10 crore, including 6,675 doses given in the last 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far in the country rose to 91.1 crore, including 92,955 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

