India's daily COVID-19 numbers dip to 1,542 new cases of infection, 8 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 18, 2022

India on Tuesday reported 1,542 new cases of COVID-19 infection and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, significantly lower than Monday's numbers.

The country had on Monday recorded 2,060 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 10 deaths.

The eight deaths registered today included five backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining three deaths in the last 24 hours, there was one each in Gujarat, Odisha and West Bengal.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,913 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,632,430 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,077,068 today, up 1,919 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 385 to 26,449 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.37 crore today, including 4.23 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.68% today and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.02%.

A total of 89.89 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 2.27 lakh tests yesterday.

