India's daily COVID-19 numbers dip sharply to 862 new cases of infection, three deaths
New Delhi, October 25, 2022
India's daily COVID-19 numbers dipped sharply on Tuesday to 862 new cases of infection and three deaths in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Monday recorded 1,334 new cases of infection and 16 deaths.
Kerala accounted for 255 of the new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, followed by 198 in Tamil Nadu.
All other states reported less than 100 cases, with as many as 14 states posting zero cases.
The three deaths reported today included two backlog cases in Kerala and one death in the last 24 hours in Delhi.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,980 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,644,938 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,093,409 today, up 1,503 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 644 to 22,549 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.56 crore today, including 23,791 doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.35% today and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.02%.
More than 90.01 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 63,786 tests yesterday.
