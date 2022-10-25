India's daily COVID-19 numbers dip sharply to 862 new cases of infection, three deaths

New Delhi, October 25, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 numbers dipped sharply on Tuesday to 862 new cases of infection and three deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Monday recorded 1,334 new cases of infection and 16 deaths.

Kerala accounted for 255 of the new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, followed by 198 in Tamil Nadu.

All other states reported less than 100 cases, with as many as 14 states posting zero cases.

The three deaths reported today included two backlog cases in Kerala and one death in the last 24 hours in Delhi.