India's daily COVID-19 numbers dip further to 193 deaths, 18,132 new cases of infection

New Delhi, October 11, 2021

India today logged 193 deaths due to COVID-19 and 18,132 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, slightly lower than the numbers recorded yesterday.

The country had reported 214 COVID-19 deaths and 18,166 new cases of infection yesterday.

At 18,132, the number of new cases of infection in a single day is the lowest in 215 days.

The number of new cases in a single day remained below the 20,000-mark for the third day today after staying above that level for two days.

Kerala, which had been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for a few days now. It recorded 10,691 new cases and 85 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 9,470 cases and 101 deaths yesterday.

The state accounted for more than 58% of the new cases of COVID-19 infection and more than 44% of the deaths in the country in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 450,782 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,971,607 today.

Of the 193 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 85, followed by 28 deaths in Maharashtra, 15 in Tamil Nadu, 11 in West Bengal and 10 in Karnataka.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 20 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours. National capital Delhi reported one death in this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,293,478 today, up 21,563 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country fell by 3,624 to 227,347 today, the lowest in 209 days.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had crossed 95.19 crore, including 46.57 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.53% today, below 3% for the 108th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.75% today, below 3% for 42 consecutive days now.

