India's daily COVID-19 numbers come down to 4,129 new cases, 20 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, September 26, 2022
India's daily COVID-19 numbers fell further to 4,129 new cases of infection and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Sunday logged 4,777 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 23 deaths.
Kerala accounted for 1,448 of the 4,129 new cases posted today, followed by 541 in Maharashtra, 538 in Tamil Nadu and 374 in West Bengal.
The 20 deaths registered today included 13 backlog cases in Kerala.
Of the remaining seven deaths, Maharashtra and Odisha accounted for two each and Karnataka, Kerala and West Bengal one each.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,530 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,572,243 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose past the 44 million mark to 44,000,298 today, up 4,688 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.72%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 579 to 43,415 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 217.68 crore today, including 11.67 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 2.51% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.61% today.
A total of 89.38 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 1.64 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
