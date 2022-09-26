India's daily COVID-19 numbers come down to 4,129 new cases, 20 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 26, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 numbers fell further to 4,129 new cases of infection and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Sunday logged 4,777 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 23 deaths.

Kerala accounted for 1,448 of the 4,129 new cases posted today, followed by 541 in Maharashtra, 538 in Tamil Nadu and 374 in West Bengal.

The 20 deaths registered today included 13 backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining seven deaths, Maharashtra and Odisha accounted for two each and Karnataka, Kerala and West Bengal one each.