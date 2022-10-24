India's daily COVID-19 infection cases drop to 1,334 in last 24 hours
New Delhi, October 24, 2022
India's daily COVID-19 infection cases dropped sharply on Monday to 1,334 in the last 24 hours while the number of deaths added in this period rose to 16.
The country had on Sunday reported 1,994 new cases of COVID-19 infection and four deaths.
Kerala accounted for 344 of the 1,334 new cases of infection, followed by Tamil Nadu with 206. All other states reported less than a hundred new cases of infection.
The 16 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included 12 backlog cases in Kerala.
Of the remaining four, Karnataka, Odisha, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh accounted for one each.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,977 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,644,076 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,091,906 today, up 1,557 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 239 to 23,193 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.56 crore today, including 42,864 doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.52% today and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.95%.
More than 90.01 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 87,905 tests yesterday.
