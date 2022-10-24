India's daily COVID-19 infection cases drop to 1,334 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 24, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 infection cases dropped sharply on Monday to 1,334 in the last 24 hours while the number of deaths added in this period rose to 16.

The country had on Sunday reported 1,994 new cases of COVID-19 infection and four deaths.

Kerala accounted for 344 of the 1,334 new cases of infection, followed by Tamil Nadu with 206. All other states reported less than a hundred new cases of infection.

The 16 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included 12 backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining four, Karnataka, Odisha, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh accounted for one each.