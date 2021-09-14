India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise to 339, new cases drop to 25,404 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 14, 2021

India today reported 339 more deaths due to COVID-19, significantly higher than yesterday's figure, in the last 24 hours but there was a drop in the number of new cases of infection to 25,404 as most states continued to maintain a downtrend in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country had logged 219 COVID-19 deaths and 27,254 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, registered a drop in the number of new cases to 15,058 in the last 24 hours from 20,240 yesterday. The number of deaths in this period went up from 67 yesterday to 99 today. The state accounted for nearly 60% of the new cases of infection in the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 77 consecutive days. It has remained below 40,000 five days now and below 30,000 for three days.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 443,213 today

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,289,579 today.

Of the 339 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 99, followed by 27 in Maharashtra, 22 in Tamil Nadu, 13 in Karnataka, 12 in Andhra Pradesh, and 10 in West Bengal.

Haryana, which did not report any death in the last 24 hours, has, however, added 121 deaths to its tally after reconciling data of the past many weeks.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 20 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 32,484,159, up 37,127 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved to 97.58% from 97.54% yesterday.

The number of active cases in the country decreased by 12,062 to 362,207 today.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed the 75-crore mark and reached 75,22,38,224, including 78,66,950 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 2.07% today, below 3% for the 81st day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.78% today, below 3% for 15 consecutive days now.

NNN