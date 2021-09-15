India's daily COVID-19 deaths fall to 284, new cases rise to 27,176 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 15, 2021

India today reported a drop in the number of daily COVID-19 deaths to 284 in the last 24 hours but there was a slight increase in the number of new cases of infection to 27,176 as most States continued to witness a deceleration in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country had registered 339 COVID-19 deaths and 25,404 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, registered 15,876 new cases and 129 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 15,058 cases and 99 deaths yesterday. The state accounted for more than 58% of the new cases of infection in the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 78 consecutive days. It has remained below 40,000 for six days now and below 30,000 for four days.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 443,497 today

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,316,755 today.

Of the 284 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 129, followed by 52 in Maharashtra, 27 in Tamil Nadu, and 12 each in Karnataka and West Bengal.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 14 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 32,522,171, up 38,012 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved to 97.61% from 97.58% yesterday.

The number of active cases in the country decreased by 11,120 to 351,087 today.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has increased to 75.89 crore, including 61.15 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 2.00% today, below 3% for the 82nd day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.69% today, below 3% for 16 consecutive days now.

NNN