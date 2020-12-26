India's daily COVID-19 deaths fall to 251, lowest in nearly 7 months

New Delhi, December 26, 2020

India today reported 251 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours -- the lowest in nearly seven months -- and 22,273 new cases of infection as the spead of the virus continued to decelerate across the country.

This is first time since June 10 that the number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day in the country has fallen below 300.

At 251, the number of deaths in a single day was the lowest since June 3, when the number of deaths recorded was 217 and the total number of deaths till then was 8,909.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the total number of cases so far, since the first case was registered in late January, has risen to 10,169,118 while the death toll has increased to 147,343.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 400-mark for the 14th consecutive day today.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 40,000 for the 27th consecutive day today and below 30,000 for the 12th day in a row and for the 15th time in 19 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 9,740,108 as of this morning, up 22,273 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 95.78%.

The number of active cases decreased by 252 in the past 24 hours to 281,667, the lowest in more than five and a half months.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 336 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 23,067 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 79.815 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 1,750,262 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 18.756 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 7.448 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (330,246) and Brazil (190,488).

