India's daily COVID-19 deaths drop to 260, new cases fall to 28,326 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 26, 2021

India today logged 260 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 28,326 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours, lower than the numbers reported yesterday.

The country had recorded 290 COVID-19 deaths and 29,616 new cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, recorded 16,671 new cases of infecton and 120 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 17,983 cases and 127 deaths yesterday. The state accounted for more than 58% of the new cases of COVID-19 infection and 46% of the deaths in the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 89 consecutive days. It has remained below 40,000 for 15 days and below 30,000 for two days now.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 446,918 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,652,745 today.

Of the 260 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 120, followed by 58 in Maharashtra, 22 in Tamil Nadu and 11 each in Karnataka and West Bengal.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 16 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours. Seven states reported one death each.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 32,902,351, up 26,032 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.77% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country increased for the second day today, going up by 1,280 to 303,476 today.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had crossed 85.60 crore today, including 68.42 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.98% today, below 3% for the 93rd day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.90% today, below 3% for 27 consecutive days now.

