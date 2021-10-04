India's daily COVID-19 deaths drop to 180, new cases dip to 20,799 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 4, 2021

India today reported 180 deaths due to COVID-19 and 20,799 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours, significiantly lower than yesterday's numbers.

The country had recorded 244 COVID-19 deaths and 22,842 new cases of infection yesterday.

However, the number of new cases in a single day stayed above the 20,000-mark for the fifth day today after falling below that level for two days.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for a few days now. It recorded 12,297 cases and 74 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 13,217 cases and 121 deaths posted yesterday.

The state accounted for more than 59% of the new cases of COVID-19 infection and more than 40% of the deaths in the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 95 consecutive days, below 40,000 for 22 days and below 30,000 for ten days now.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 448,997 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,834,702 today.

Of the 180 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 74, followed by 41 deaths in Maharashtra, 23 in Tamil Nadu and 10 in West Bengal.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 23 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,121,237 today, up 26,718 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.89% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country fell by 6,099 to 264,458 today, the lowest in 200 days.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had crossed 90.79 crore, including 23.46 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.63% today, below 3% for the 101st day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 2.10% today, below 3% for 35 consecutive days now.

