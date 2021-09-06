India's daily COVID-19 deaths dip to 219, new cases at 38,948 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 6, 2021

India's daily COVID-19 deaths fell to 219 in the last 24 hours, the lowest since March 23, while the number of new cases dropped to 38,948, lower than yesterday.

The country had reported 308 COVID-19 deaths and 42,766 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

On March 23, the number of deaths in the previous 24-hour period was 199.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, saw a fall in the number of cases in the last 24 hours to 26,701 and the number of deaths to 74. The state, however, continued to account for more than 68% of the new cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours. It had reported 29,682 new cases and 142 deaths yesterday.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 69 consecutive days. It fell below 40,000 today after staying above that mark for five consecutive days.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 440,752 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose past the 33-million mark to 33,027,621 today.

Of the 219 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 74, followed by 67 deaths in Maharashtra, 18 in Tamil Nadu and 11 in West Bengal.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 19 states and union territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 32,181,995 today, up 43,903 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved to 97.43% from 97.42% yesterday.

After rising for five consecutive days, the number of active cases fell by 5,174 today to 404,874.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has gone up to 68.75 crore, inclduing 25.23 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 2.58% today, below 3% for the 73rd day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 2.76% today, below 3% for seven consecutive days now.

NNN