India's daily COVID-19 deaths dip to 161 -- lowest in more than seven months

New Delhi, January 11, 2021

India's daily deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) dipped below 200 to 161 today -- the lowest in more than seven and a half months -- as the spread of the virus continued to declerate across the country.

The number of new cases of infection in the last 24 hours also fell to 16,311, the lowest in six and a half months.

The latest numbers released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the death toll so far has risen to 151,160, while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January, has risen to 10,466,595.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 300-mark for the 17th consecutive day today. At 161, the number of deaths in a 24-hour period was the lowest since May 26, 2020 when 146 deaths were reported.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 30,000 for the 28th day in a row today and below 20,000 for the fourth consecutive day. At 16,311, the number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period was the lowest since June 24, when the number of new cases reported was 15,968.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 10,092,909 as of this morning, up 16,959 as of this morning, making for a recovery rate of 96.42%.

The number of active cases dipped by 809 to 222,526 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 201 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 18,645 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 90.260 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 1,934,784 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 22.404 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 8.105 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (374,322) and Brazil (203,100).

