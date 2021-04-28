India's daily COVID-19 deaths cross 3,000, fresh cases of infection touch new high of 360,960

New Delhi, April 28, 2021

India's daily COVID-19 figures kept up their relentless upward climb with the number of deaths in the last 24 hours crossing 3,000 for the first time at 3,293 and fresh cases of infection touching a new high at 360,960 as the pandemic continued to spread rapidly in several States.

Stories of distress continued to pour in from different parts of India, especially Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and some other States, where the administration was struggling to cope with the spiralling numbers of patients alongside shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen, ventilators and drugs.

At many places, people had to run from hospital to hospital, looking for a bed to admit their loved ones who had been afflicted by the disease, while others had to run from pillar to post or wait in long queues for oxygen cylinders. Many people told journalists they had bought oxygen cylinders at huge premia.

The Central government, the State governments, various other agencies and the private sector continued to make efforts to ensure supplies of oxygen and other essential items to hospitals around the country, even as some aid started coming in from abroad.

More States, meanwhile, imposed lockdown-like restrictions to try and contain the spread of the deadly virus.

For more and more people, the tragedy hit closer home as they lost close relatives, friends, acquaintances and colleagues to the disease. Many people said they dreaded logging into social media groups because of the continuous flow of such sad news about individuals they knew.

Today's numbers of 3,293 deaths and 360,960 new cases of infection are the highest since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January last year.

With today's deaths, the toll so far has crossed the 200,000-mark to reach 201,187 while the total number of cases has risen to 17,997,267.

This is the eighth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 2,000 deaths in a single day. It is the seventh day in a row that it has registered more than 3 lakh new cases of infection.

This is the 15th consecutive day that the country has registered more than 1,000 deaths. This is also the 14th consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 200,000 new cases in a single day.

Of the 360,960 new cases of infection, Maharashtra, by far the worst-hit State in India, alone accounted for 66,358. It also accounted for 895 of the 3,293 deaths in India -- the highest so far in the State.

This is the second time that the number of deaths in a 24-hour period in the State has crossed 800 after touching 832 on April 25. The State had logged 524 deaths yesterday.

The number of new cases in the last 24 hours, at 66,179, is higher than the 48,700 reported yesterday but lower than the peak of 68,631 registered on April 18.

Mumbai, the State capital and the financial hub of the country, saw a marginal increase in the number of new cases to 3,999 from 3,840 yesterday. The number of deaths today at 59 is lower than yesterday's 71.

Among the other districts, Aurangabad topped with 162 deaths, followed by 80 in Pune, 69 in Nashik, 63 in Nagpur, 47 in Ahmednagar, 36 in Thane and 32 in Osmanabad.

In Delhi, the national capital, there were 24,149 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, up from 20,201 yesterday. The number of deaths touched a new high at 381, higher by one than yesterday's 380.

Among the other States, Uttar Pradesh registered 32,921 new cases, Kerala 32,819, Karnataka 31,830, West Bengal 16,403, Rajasthan 16,089, Tamil Nadu 15,830, Chhattisgarh 14,893 and Gujarat 14,352.

In terms of deaths, Uttar Pradesh reported 264, Chhattisgarh 246, Karnataka 180, Gujarat 170, Jharkhand 131, Rajasthan 121, Punjab 100 and Madhya Pradesh 98.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 14,817,371 as of this morning, up 261,162 from yesterday. However, the recovery rate has dropped to 82.33% from 82.53% yesterday.

The number of active cases rose by 96,505 in the last 24 hours to 2,978,709 -- the highest since the pandemic began in India.

The active caseload has been steadily rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 148.366 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 3.132 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (32.175 million) and ahead of Brazil (14.441 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (573,378), Brazil (395,022) and Mexico (215,547).

