India's daily COVID-19 cases remain below 500, twelve deaths added in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 21, 2022

India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection remained below the 500-mark at 406 on Monday with 12 deaths added to the country's tally in the last 24 hours.

The country had yesterday reported 492 new cases of infection and four deaths.

The 12 deaths logged today included as many as 11 backlog cases in Kerala and one death in Rajasthan.

Kerala recorded 146 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, the only state to cross hundred cases today. Maharashtra registered 78 cases of infection.