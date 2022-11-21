India's daily COVID-19 cases remain below 500, twelve deaths added in last 24 hours
New Delhi, November 21, 2022
India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection remained below the 500-mark at 406 on Monday with 12 deaths added to the country's tally in the last 24 hours.
The country had yesterday reported 492 new cases of infection and four deaths.
The 12 deaths logged today included as many as 11 backlog cases in Kerala and one death in Rajasthan.
Kerala recorded 146 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, the only state to cross hundred cases today. Maharashtra registered 78 cases of infection.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,586 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,669,421 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,132,433 today, up 481 from yesterday.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 87 to 6,402 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.86 crore today, including 9,189 doses given in the last 24 hours.
NNN