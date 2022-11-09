India's daily COVID-19 cases remain below 1,000; two deaths reported in last 24 hours
New Delhi, November 9, 2022
India's daily COVID-19 cases stayed below 1,000 for the third consecutive day today, at 811 in the last 24 hours, with two deaths reported in this period.
The country had logged 625 new cases of infection and zero deaths on Tuesday.
Maharashtra accounted for 188 of the 811 new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by 132 in Kerala, 104 in Tamil Nadu and 101 in Karnataka. All other states reported less than 100 cases each.
Both the deaths reported today were in Maharashtra.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,511 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,662,952 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,118,882 today, up 1,271 from yesterday.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 462 to 13,559 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.75 crore today, including 70,678 doses given in the last 24 hours.
