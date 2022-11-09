India's daily COVID-19 cases remain below 1,000; two deaths reported in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 9, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 cases stayed below 1,000 for the third consecutive day today, at 811 in the last 24 hours, with two deaths reported in this period.

The country had logged 625 new cases of infection and zero deaths on Tuesday.

Maharashtra accounted for 188 of the 811 new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by 132 in Kerala, 104 in Tamil Nadu and 101 in Karnataka. All other states reported less than 100 cases each.

Both the deaths reported today were in Maharashtra.