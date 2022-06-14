India's daily COVID-19 cases fall to 6,594, deaths to 6 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 14, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday dropped to 6,594 and the number of deaths to six in the last 24 hours.

The six deaths registered today included two in Assam, and one each in Goa, Maharashtra, Punjab and West Bengal. Kerala, which reported high numbers of COVID-19 deaths in the past few months, has posted zero death today.

Of the 6,594 new cases of infection recorded today, Kerala accounted for 1,955, Maharashtra 1,885, Delhi 614, Karnataka 415, Haryana 398, Uttar Pradesh 258 and Tamil Nadu 255.

The country had yesterday added 8,084 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and ten deaths.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,777 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,236,695 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,661,370 today, up 4,035 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.67%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the 21st consecutive day today, by 2,553 to past the 50,000-mark at 50,548.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 195.35 crore today, including 14.65 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate dropped to 2.05% while the Weekly Positivity Rate was up slightly at 2.32% today.

A total of 85.54 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.21 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

