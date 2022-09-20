India's daily COVID-19 cases fall to 4,043 in last 24 hours
New Delhi, September 20, 2022
India's daily COVID-19 cases fell further on Tuesday to 4,043 in the last 24 hours while the number of deaths added in this period came down to 15.
The country had on Monday reported 4,858 new cases of infection and 18 deaths.
Kerala accounted for 1,821 of the 4,043 new cases of infection reported today, followed by 498 cases in Tamil Nadu.
The 15 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included six backlog cases in Kerala. Of the remaining nine, there were two deaths each in Haryana and Maharashtra, and one each in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,370 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,543,089 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,967,340 today, up 4,676 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.71%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 648 to 47,379 today, after rising for the previous five days.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 216.83 crore today, including 13.10 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.37% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.81% today.
A total of 89.20 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 2.95 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
