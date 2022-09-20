India's daily COVID-19 cases fall to 4,043 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 20, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 cases fell further on Tuesday to 4,043 in the last 24 hours while the number of deaths added in this period came down to 15.

The country had on Monday reported 4,858 new cases of infection and 18 deaths.

Kerala accounted for 1,821 of the 4,043 new cases of infection reported today, followed by 498 cases in Tamil Nadu.

The 15 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included six backlog cases in Kerala. Of the remaining nine, there were two deaths each in Haryana and Maharashtra, and one each in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.