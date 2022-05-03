India's daily COVID-19 cases fall to 2,568, deaths to 20 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, May 3, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 cases fell today to 2,568 and the number of deaths to 20 in the last 24 hours, significantly lower than yesterday's numbers.

The 20 deaths posted today included as many as 15 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday recorded 3,157 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 26 deaths, including 21 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

Of the remaining five deaths today, three were registered in Punjab and one each in Maharashtra and Mizoram.

With the latest data released by the Ministry this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 523,889 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,084,913 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,541,887 today, up 2,911 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went down today after rising for the previous five days, falling by 363 to 19,137.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 189.41 crore today, including 16.23 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate fell to 0.61% while the Weekly Positivity Rate was 0.71% today.

A total of 83.86 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.19 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

