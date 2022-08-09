India's daily COVID-19 cases fall to 12,751 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 9, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 cases dropped to 12,751 in the last 24 hours while 42 deaths were added in this period.

The country had on Monday logged 16,167 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 41 deaths.

The number of new cases in a single day remained below the 20,000-mark for the fourth consecutive day today.

The number of 42 deaths posted today included 10 backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the 32 deaths registered in the past 24 hours included six deaths in Delhi, five in West Bengal, four in Maharashtra, three each in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, two each in Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 526,772 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,174,650 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,516,071 today, up 16,412 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.51%.

The number of active cases went down by 3,703 to 131,807 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 206.88 crore today, including 31.95 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 3.50% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.69% today.

A total of 87.85 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.63 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

