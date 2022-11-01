India's daily COVID-19 cases fall to 1,046 in last 24 hours; 53 deaths added to tally

New Delhi, November 1, 2022

India on Tuesday reported a further fall in its daily cases of COVID-19 infection to 1,046 in the last 24 hours but added 53 deaths to its tally in this period.

The country had on Monday logged 1,326 new cases of COVID infection and eight deaths.

The 53 deaths added today include as many as 46 backlog cases in Goa, after a reconciliation of the COVID-19 data of the past few months in the state, and three in Kerala.

Of the remaining four deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, there was one each in Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka and Rajasthan.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 529,077 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,654,638 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,107,943 today, up 1,287 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.78%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 294 to 17,618 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.64 crore today, including 1.09 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

NNN