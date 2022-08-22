India's daily COVID-19 cases fall below 10,000 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 22, 2022

India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dropped below 10,000, at 9,531, in the last 24 hours after staying above that level for four days.

As many as 36 deaths were added to the tally during this period.

The country had on Sunday logged 11,539 cases of COVID-19 infection and 43 deaths.

The 36 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included ten backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the 26 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours included four each in Rajasthan and West Bengal, two each in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 527,368 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,348,960 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,723,944 today, up 11,726 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.59%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 2,231 to 97,648 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 210.02 crore today, including 35.33 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 4.15% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 3.59% today.

A total of 88.27 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 2.29 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN