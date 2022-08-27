India's daily COVID-19 cases fall below 10,000 again at 9,520 in the last 24 hours
New Delhi, August 27, 2022
India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection fell below 10,000 again at 9,520 in the last 24 hours while 41 more deaths were recorded during the same period.
The country had on Friday logged 10,256 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 68 deaths.
The number of new cases of infection has dropped below 10,000 after remaining above that level for three days.
Maharashtra accounted for 1,846 of the 9,520 new cases of infection registered today, followed by 1,191 cases in Karnataka, 1,118 in Kerala, 620 in Delhi, 544 in Haryana, 539 in Tamil Nadu and 495 in Rajasthan.
The 41 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included four backlog cases in Kerala.
Not counting those, the 37 COVID-19 deaths posted in the last 24 hours included six in Haryana, four each in Maharashtra and Punjab, three each in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and West Bengal, two each in Delhi, Gujarat and Odisha, and one each in Chandigarh, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 527,597 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,398,696 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,783,788 today, up 12,875 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.62%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 3,396 to 87,311 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 211.39 crore today, including 25.86 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 2.50% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.80% today.
A total of 88.47 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.81 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
