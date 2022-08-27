India's daily COVID-19 cases fall below 10,000 again at 9,520 in the last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 27, 2022

India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection fell below 10,000 again at 9,520 in the last 24 hours while 41 more deaths were recorded during the same period.

The country had on Friday logged 10,256 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 68 deaths.

The number of new cases of infection has dropped below 10,000 after remaining above that level for three days.

Maharashtra accounted for 1,846 of the 9,520 new cases of infection registered today, followed by 1,191 cases in Karnataka, 1,118 in Kerala, 620 in Delhi, 544 in Haryana, 539 in Tamil Nadu and 495 in Rajasthan.

The 41 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included four backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the 37 COVID-19 deaths posted in the last 24 hours included six in Haryana, four each in Maharashtra and Punjab, three each in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and West Bengal, two each in Delhi, Gujarat and Odisha, and one each in Chandigarh, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.