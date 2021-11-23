India's daily COVID-19 cases drop to 7,579 in last 24 hours, lowest in 543 days

New Delhi, November 23, 2021

India's daily COVID-19 cases dropped to 7,579 in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 543 days, as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to slow down across the country

During this period, the country also added 236 deaths to its tally, including 105 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many months is being reconciled.

The country had yesterday recorded 8,488 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 249 deaths, including 156 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

With the latest numbers, Kerala has revised its COVID-19 death toll upwards by 8,681 in the last 30 days as a result of the ongoing data audit.

Not counting the 105 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 131 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 466,147 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,526,480 today.

Of the 131 COVID-19 deaths posted in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 75, followed by 14 in West Bengal and 13 in Tamil Nadu.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 21 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,946,749, up 12,202 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.32%, the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country decreased by 4,859 to 113,584 today, the lowest in 536 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 117.63 crore, including 71.92 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 0.93% today, below 2% for the 60th day and below 1% for the ninth consecutive day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 0.79% today, below 2% for 50 consecutive days.

