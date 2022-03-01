India's daily COVID-19 cases drop to 6915, deaths rise to 180 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, March 1, 2022

India today saw another dip in its daily COVID-19 cases to 6,915 though the number of deaths added in the last 24 hours rose to 180 as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic maintained a decelerating trend across the country.

The 180 deaths logged today included 61 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths in Kerala and 20 in Goa.

The country had yesterday registered 8,013 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 119 deaths, including 46 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

If the 81 previously unreported deaths in Kerala and Goa are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India was 99, higher than the 73 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 514,023 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,931,045 today.

Not counting the 81 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala and Goa, the 99 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 49 deaths in Kerala and 14 in Karnataka.

All other States reported less than ten deaths each, with 21 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,324,550 today, up 16,864 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved further to 98.59% today, up from 98.56% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped below 100,000 to 92,472, down 10,129 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 177.70 crore today, including 18.22 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate fell to 0.77% while the Weekly Positivity Rate came down to 1.11%.

A total of 76.83 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 9.01 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

