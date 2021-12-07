India's daily COVID-19 cases drop to 6,822 in last 24 hours, lowest in 558 days

New Delhi, December 7, 2021

India's daily COVID-19 cases dropped to 6,822 in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 558 days, even as the country added 220 deaths to its tally during this period.

The 220 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours include 138 previously unreported COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many months is being reconciled and updated.

The country had yesterday reported 8,306 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 211 deaths.

Not counting the 138 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 82 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 473,757 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,648,383 today.

Of the 82 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 30 and Tamil Nadu 10.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 20 States and Union Territories, posting zero deaths during this period. National capital Delhi reported one COVID-19 death in the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 34,079,612 today, up 10,004 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.35%, the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country went down by 3,402 to 95,014 today, the lowest in 554 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 128.76 crore, including 79.39 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 0.78% today, below 2% for the 74th day and below 1% for the 23rd consecutive day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 0.63% today, below 2% for 64 consecutive days and below 1% for the eighth consecutive day.

