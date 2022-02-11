India's daily COVID-19 cases drop to 58,077, deaths dip to 657 in last 24 hours
New Delhi, February 11, 2022
India today saw a sharp drop in its daily COVID-19 numbers to 58,077 new cases and 657 deaths in the last 24 hours amidst a deceleration in the spread of the pandemic in most parts of the country.
The 657 deaths added today included 153 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many months is being reconciled and updated in an exercise that has been going on for several weeks now as per the broadened definition of COVID-19 deaths under new guidelines.
The state has, through this reconciliation of data, added more than 23,800 deaths to its toll in the last several weeks.
The situation in the state continues to be a cause of worry for the authorities, accounting as it does for 18,420 of the 58,077 new cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The state also added 188 deaths in this period, a number that includes fatalities of the past few days because of delayed reporting.
India had yesterday reported 67,084 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,241 deaths, including as many as 627 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.
If the 153 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India is 504, significantly lower than the 614 posted yesterday.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 507,177 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,536,137 today.
Not counting the 153 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 504 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 188 deaths in Kerala, 45 in Maharashtra, 39 in Karnataka, 30 in Punjab, 26 in West Bengal, 25 in Tamil Nadu, 21 each in Gujarat and Odisha, 15 each in Haryana and Rajasthan, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, and 12 in Delhi.
Other States reported less than ten deaths each, with nine States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 41,331,158 today, up 150,407 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved further to 97.17% from 96.95% yesterday.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country fell for the 17th consecutive day today, going down by 92,987 to below 700,000 at 697,802.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 171.79 crore today, including 48.18 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate dipped further to 3.89% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 5.76% today.
A total of 74.78 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 14.91 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
NNN