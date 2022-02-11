India's daily COVID-19 cases drop to 58,077, deaths dip to 657 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, February 11, 2022

India today saw a sharp drop in its daily COVID-19 numbers to 58,077 new cases and 657 deaths in the last 24 hours amidst a deceleration in the spread of the pandemic in most parts of the country.

The 657 deaths added today included 153 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many months is being reconciled and updated in an exercise that has been going on for several weeks now as per the broadened definition of COVID-19 deaths under new guidelines.

The state has, through this reconciliation of data, added more than 23,800 deaths to its toll in the last several weeks.

The situation in the state continues to be a cause of worry for the authorities, accounting as it does for 18,420 of the 58,077 new cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The state also added 188 deaths in this period, a number that includes fatalities of the past few days because of delayed reporting.

India had yesterday reported 67,084 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,241 deaths, including as many as 627 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

If the 153 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India is 504, significantly lower than the 614 posted yesterday.