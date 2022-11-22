India's daily COVID-19 cases drop to 294, five deaths added in last 24 hours
National

By Sonny Abraham/NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, November 22, 2022

India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dropped to 294 on Tuesday, with five deaths added to the country's tally in the last 24 hours.

The country had recorded 406 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 12 deaths on Monday.

All five COVID-19 deaths logged today were backlog cases in Kerala.

Kerala recorded 94 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,591 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,669,715 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,132,915 today, up 482 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 193 to 6,209 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.87 crore today, including 74,386 doses given in the last 24 hours.

