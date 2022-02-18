India's daily COVID-19 cases drop to 25,920, deaths to 492 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, February 18, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 cases dropped to 25,920 and the number of deaths to 492 in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to decelerate across the country.

The 492 deaths registered today included 193 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many months is being reconciled and updated in an exercise that has been going on for several weeks now as per the broadened definition of COVID-19 deaths under new guidelines.

The country had yesterday reported 30,757 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 541 deaths, including 195 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

If the 193 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India has dropped below 300 at 299, lower than the 346 logged yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 510,905 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,780,235 today.

Not counting the 193 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 299 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 126 deaths in Kerala, 40 in Maharashtra, 23 in Karnataka, 16 in Odisha, 15 in West Bengal, and 13 in Gujarat.

Other States reported less than ten deaths each, with 14 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 41,977,238 today, up 66,254 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved further to 98.12% today from 98.03% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country fell for the 24th consecutive day today, going down by 40,826 to below 300,000 at 292,092.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 174.64 crore today, including 37.86 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate fell to 2.07% and Weekly Positivity Rate to 2.76%.

A total of 75.68 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 12.54 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

