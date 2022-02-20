India's daily COVID-19 cases drop to 19,968, but deaths rise to 673 in last 24 hours, including backlog numbers

New Delhi, February 20, 2022

As the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to decelerate across the country, the number of daily COVID-19 cases today dipped further to 19,968 while the deaths rose to 673, including backlog numbers in Kerala.

The 673 deaths reported today included as many as 412 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many months is being reconciled and updated in an exercise that has been going on for several weeks now as per the broadened definition of COVID-19 deaths under new guidelines.

The country had yesterday logged 22,270 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 325 deaths, including 130 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

If the 412 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India was 261, higher than the 195 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 511,903 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,822,423 today.

Not counting the 412 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 261 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 112 deaths in Kerala, 29 in Maharashtra, 20 in Karnataka, 18 in Odisha, 13 in Gujarat, 12 in West Bengal and 11 in Punjab.

Other States reported less than ten deaths each, with 13 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,086,383, up 48,847 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved further to 98.28% today from 98.21% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country fell for the 26th consecutive day today, going down by 29,552 to 224,187.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 175.37 crore today, including 30.81 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate fell to 1.68% and Weekly Positivity Rate to 2.27%.

A total of 75.93 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 11.87 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

