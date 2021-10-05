India's daily COVID-19 cases drop to 18,346, deaths rise to 263 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 5, 2021

India today reported 263 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 18,346 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to decelerate in most parts of the country.

The number of new cases of infection today is the lowest in 209 days.

The country had recorded 180 COVID-19 deaths and 20,799 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

The number of new cases in a single day has dropped below the 20,000-mark today after staying above that level for five days.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for a few days now. It has recorded a sharp drop in the number of new cases of infection to 8,850 in the last 24 hours. There were 149 deaths during this period. The state had posted 12,297 cases and 74 deaths yesterday.

The state accounted for more than 48% of the new cases of COVID-19 infection and more than 56% of the deaths in the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 96 consecutive days, below 40,000 for 23 days and below 30,000 for 11 days now.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 449,260 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,853,048 today.

Of the 263 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 149, followed by 26 deaths in Maharashtra, 16 in Tamil Nadu, 13 in Karnataka, and 12 in West Bengal.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 19 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,150,886 today, up 29,639 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.92% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country fell by 11,556 to 252,902 today -- the lowest in 201 days.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had crossed 91.54 crore, including 72.51 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.66% today, below 3% for the 102nd day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.61% today, below 3% for 36 consecutive days now.

