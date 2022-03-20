India's daily COVID-19 cases drop to 1,761, deaths rise to 127 in last 24 hours

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 516,479 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,007,841 today.

Not counting the 106 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala, the 21 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 12 deaths in Kerala, the highest among all states.

As many as 27 States and Union Territories posted zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,465,122 today, up 3,196 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped to 26,240 today, down 1,562 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 181.21 crore today, including 15.34 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate and the Weekly Positivity Rate both stood at 0.41%.

A total of 78.26 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.31 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

