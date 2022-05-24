India's daily COVID-19 cases drop to 1,675, number of deaths to 31 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, May 24, 2022

India today reported 1,675 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours, significantly lower than yesterday's numbers.

More importantly, all the 31 deaths registered in the last 24 hours were previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala, which means that no deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic were recorded anywhere in the country yesterday.

The country had yesterday logged 2,022 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 46 deaths, including 43 previously unreported COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,490 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,140,068 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,600,737 today, up 1,635 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

However, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country, after falling for 14 consecutive days, went up slightly today, by 9 to 14,841.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 192.52 crore today, including 13.76 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.41% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.49% today.

A total of 84.74 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.07 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN