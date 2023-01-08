India's daily COVID-19 cases drop to 163, two deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, January 8, 2022
India on Sunday saw a drop in the number of new cases of COVID-19 infection to 163 and deaths to two in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Saturday logged 214 new cases of COVID-19 infection and four deaths.
Kerala accounted for 51 of the new cases of infection, followed by 26 in Karnataka and 11 in Maharashtra.
Both the deaths registered today are backlog cases in Kerala.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 rose to 530,720 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,679,924 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,146,781 today, up 247 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.8%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 86 to 2,423 today.
The daily positivity rate stood at 0.10% and the weekly positivity rate at 0.11%.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.13 crore, including 58,938 doses given in the last 24 hours.
The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far in the country rose to 91.21 crore, including 156,040 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.
