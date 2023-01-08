India's daily COVID-19 cases drop to 163, two deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, January 8, 2022

India on Sunday saw a drop in the number of new cases of COVID-19 infection to 163 and deaths to two in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Saturday logged 214 new cases of COVID-19 infection and four deaths.

Kerala accounted for 51 of the new cases of infection, followed by 26 in Karnataka and 11 in Maharashtra.

Both the deaths registered today are backlog cases in Kerala.