India's daily COVID-19 cases drop to 1,569, deaths to 19 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, May 17, 2022

India today recorded 1,569 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours, significantly lower than yesterday's numbers.

Of the 19 deaths posted in the last 24 hours, as many as 18 were previously unreported COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala.

The country had yesterday logged 2,202 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 27 deaths, including 22 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala.

The lone other COVID-19 death registered in the last 24 hours was in Delhi.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,260 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,125,370 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,584,710 today, up 2,467 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went down for the ninth day today, by 917 to 16,400 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 191.48 crore today, including 10.78 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.44% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.59% today.

A total of 84.44 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.57 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

