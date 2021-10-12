India's daily COVID-19 cases drop to 14,313, deaths come down to 181

New Delhi, October 12, 2021

India today reported 181 deaths due to COVID-19 and 14,313 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, significantly lower than the numbers posted yesterday.

The country had logged 193 COVID-19 deaths and 18,132 new cases of infection yesterday.

At 14,313, the number of new cases of infection in a single day is the lowest in 224 days.

The number of new cases in a single day remained below the 20,000-mark for the fourth day today. It has also maintained a downtrend for five days in a row.

Kerala, which had been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for some days now. It recorded a sharp dip in the number of new cases to 6,996 today from 10,691 cases yesterday. There were 84 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 85 yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 450,963 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,985,920 today.

Of the 181 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 84, followed by 36 deaths in Maharashtra, 13 in Tamil Nadu, and 10 in Karnataka.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 22 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,320,057 today, up 26,579 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.04% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country fell by 12,447 to 214,900 today, the lowest in 212 days.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had crossed 95.89 crore, including 65.86 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.48% today, below 3% for the 109th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.21% today, below 3% for 43 consecutive days now.

