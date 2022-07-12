India's daily COVID-19 cases drop to 13,615, deaths to 20 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 12, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 infection cases dropped to 13,615 and the number of deaths to 20 in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Monday reported 16,678 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 26 deaths.

Kerala accounted for 2,532 of the 13,615 new cases of infection, followed by 2,446 in Tamil Nadu, 1,915 in West Bengal, 1,189 in Maharashtra, 673 in Karnataka, 572 in Odisha, 511 in Gujarat, and 448 in Telangana.

Of the 20 deaths, Kerala and West Bengal accounted for three each, followed by two deaths each in Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim.