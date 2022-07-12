India's daily COVID-19 cases drop to 13,615, deaths to 20 in last 24 hours
New Delhi, July 12, 2022
India's daily COVID-19 infection cases dropped to 13,615 and the number of deaths to 20 in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Monday reported 16,678 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 26 deaths.
Kerala accounted for 2,532 of the 13,615 new cases of infection, followed by 2,446 in Tamil Nadu, 1,915 in West Bengal, 1,189 in Maharashtra, 673 in Karnataka, 572 in Odisha, 511 in Gujarat, and 448 in Telangana.
Of the 20 deaths, Kerala and West Bengal accounted for three each, followed by two deaths each in Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 525,474 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,652,944 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,996,427 today, up 13,265 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.50%.
The number of active cases went up for the 49th consecutive day today, by 330 to 131,043.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 199 crore today, including 10.64 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 3.23% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.24% today.
A total of 86.73 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.21 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
